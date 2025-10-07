National Taco Day: 8 Spots in Cincy for The Best Tacos

The first Tuesday of October marks National Taco Day and honestly, do we ever need an excuse to grab tacos?

We’ve got classic street-style favorites to creative fusion twists; Cincinnati’s taco scene never disappoints. For the people out there craving carne asada, birria, something a little different, or you just here for margaritas — we’ve rounded up 8 of the best spots (to our standards) serving up some of the most fire tacos in the city.

Ready to find your next go-to taco spot? Here are our picks for where to celebrate National Taco Day in real 513 fashion.

1. Gomez Salsa With convenient locations in OTR and Walnut Hills, Gomez Salsa is a hotspot for both visitors and locals. Famous for their heavy Turtles – a must-try for anyone stopping by. Gomez has fully customizable entrees, allowing you to craft the meal of your dreams. And if you’re in the mood, take a swig of one of their interesting shots gomezsalsa.com 2. Jorge’s Taco Truck Nestled at a gas station in Hyde Park on Erie Avenue, Jorge’s Taco is a Cincy food truck sensation known for its scrumptious and authentic Birria tacos. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or planning an event, Jorge’s Taco has your back, offering catering services that will leave your guests craving more. Check out Jorge’s Taco’s orderjorgestacotruck.com/ 3. El Asadero Bar & Mexican Grill If you’re looking to eat and turn up, El Asadero Bar & Mexican Grill is the place for you. Located in Forest Park, El Asadero is the perfect party and dining combo. As the sun sets, a DJ hops on and a dancing robot roams the restaurant as you dive into their extensive menu, featuring both Mexican and American dishes. Don’t forget to start with their delicious appetizers! elasaderombg.com/ 4. Mazunte Centro Located on Main St. Downtown— Mazunte Centro brings the streets of Mexico to Cincinnati. This low-key spot is known for its authentic street tacos and a range of delectable dips that pair perfectly with their fresh, flavorful offerings mazuntecentro.com/ 5. Cancun Mexican Restaurant With various locations across the city, Cancun is a go-to spot for its Jumbo Margaritas, accessible menu, and open availability. Their extensive menu boasts classic Mexican & American dishes, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Find a Cancun location near you! 6. Lalo Sitting at 26 W Court St., the aesthetically pleasing Lalo, is a restaurant that combines Asian and Mexican flavors in a fusion feast for your taste buds. With lively music and a small atmosphere, it’s certainly a unique dining experience lalocincinnati.com/ 7. Crown Cantina Located at Broadway & 8th, Crown Cantina is the place to be for an elevated Mexican cuisine. They open their doors at 4:30 pm every day, but you are met with a diverse menu and a classy atmosphere to match crowncantina.com/ 8. Pata Roja Taqueria Black-owned taco joint located downtown at 52 E Court St. They’re open Mondays-Thursdays 11AM-7PM and 11AM-8PM Friday-Saturday.