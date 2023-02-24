HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

New Edition Sits Down with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show

New Edition LIVE On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

New Edition is celebrating 40 years and what better way to commemorate the mark than by heading out on its Legacy Tour and they are bringing R&B icons Guy with Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, and Tank with them. The 40-city tour starts Thursday, March 9th in Columbia, SC, and ends on Sunday, April 30th in Tampa, FL. Before they hit the road, Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny all stopped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give the exclusive details.

 

WATCH: Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Loss

 

Check out some of the great in-studio moments with New Edition and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below

 

 

