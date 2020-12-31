New Year, Same Do? Get Some Hair Inspo From Chico Bean’s Hilarious Experimental Hair Journey

When all of our beloved hair salons and barbershops were shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic some people panicked but Wild’n Out superstar and D.C. native comedian Chico Bean saw an opportunity for something new! He moved on from his notorious baldie and let his hair make its own statement.

Chico Bean has always let his jokes, rhymes, and skits bring the funny but during the 2020 lockdown, his fro came through with all of that and more. “I TOLD YALL IN 2020 IM LIVING OUT ALL MY CHILDHOOD HAIR DREAMS” Chico shares in one of his captions debuting a new do. He also used this as an opportunity to promote Black Hair Businesses, “PSA to BLACK OWNED HAIR GROWTH PRODUCTS, I personally don’t think it’s possible nor do I care, I’m keeping my hair the rest of 2020 either way BUT why not try to restore the glory while also promoting black-owned businesses in the process, so hit my DM & we gon make it do what it do… #TheChiCode”

Take a look at his quarantine experimental hair journey and let us know if you get any inspiration for a new style to bring in 2021…

