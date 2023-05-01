Nick Cannon Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Being Scrapped, Twitter Hits Him With The Side-Eye

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

You can add Nick Cannon’s name to the list of people who are happy Red Table Talk was canceled.

N’Credible seed spreader Nick Cannon recently celebrated Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk getting axed after Meta announced it was scrapping all its original programs.

The Wild’ n Out creator and host claimed “that toxic table” ruined the Smith’s “royalty” status. “If there was no ‘Red Table Talk,’ then he wouldn’t have slapped the shit out of Chris Rock,” Cannon said on his radio show The Daily Cannon last week.

“That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table,” he continued. “I don’t want to know all this shit about y’all.”

Cannon’s statements echo social media chatter that the Pinkett-Smith clan overshare regarding their marriage. “I just want to mind my Black-owned business,” Cannon said. “I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that sh*t to y’all selves.”

For those who have forgotten, the infamous Red Table Talk episode was where Pinkett admitted to her entanglement with R&B singer August Alsina. Will Smith became a popular meme because of his “distressed look”.

That would eventually lead to the infamous Oscars slap, where Will Smith slapped the taste out of Rock’s mouth for his distasteful joke about Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair, who suffers from alopecia.

“Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face,” Cannon said. “They made all them memes about my brother Will. They didn’t need to do that.”

Social Media Is Side-eyeing Nick Cannon

Cannon’s comments on Red Table Talk and about knowing too much about the Smith’s business have social media calling this a classic “pot calling the kettle black” situation.

The mogul has constantly been the talk of the news because of his baby-making ways with multiple women, the count currently at 12.

“This dude has how many babies by multiple women, but Will and Jada’s open marriage had him feeling a ways? So unserious,” one Twitter user wrote.

Points were made.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz / @BeanzGotGamez

The post Nick Cannon Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Being Scrapped, Twitter Hits Him With The Side-Eye appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Nick Cannon Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Being Scrapped, Twitter Hits Him With The Side-Eye was originally published on hiphopwired.com