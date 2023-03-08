Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The multihyphenate entertainer currently has fathered 12 children with six different women, and the running joke is guessing when the next one will be delivered or the who will be the next woman.

Cannon took the joke further by creating a game show hosted by Kevin Hart to find the mother of his next child called Who’s Having My Baby?

Set to debut on E! this spring, Cannon released a 30-second trailer showing several contestants vying for Cannon’s attention as Hart provides comic relief.

“You’re going to get some contestants that wanna have your baby,” Hart says to Cannon in the trailer.

To add to the fodder, attached to the video on Twitter was a caption that read, “We’re expecting…a new show on E! #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @KevinHart4real” alongside a baby bottle emoji.

If it sounds outlandishly fake, it’s because it is. It was all a spoof and confirmed to be a sketch by Variety, who says it was for another project unrelated to the show Hart already has on E! called Celebrity Game Face.

“Instead, the idea for ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ is actually a gag, orchestrated by comedian Kevin Hart, as a sketch for an upcoming, not-yet-announced project. According to insiders, all will be revealed as soon as tomorrow, as Hart continues to expand his empire with another comedy franchise inside the NBCUniversal universe,” writes Variety.

The 42-year-old performer’s 12 total kids include a son with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, twins with Mariah Carey and others with Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa.

Twitter obviously wasn’t in on the joke and immediately clowned the show’s premise. See the best reactions below;

Nick Cannon Drops “Trailer” For His ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Game Show, Twitter Falls For Joke was originally published on cassiuslife.com