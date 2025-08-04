Nicki Minaj Starts Beef With Dez Bryant & Offers Him $10M To Fight Her Husband, X In A Frenzy

The Micah Parsons trade request has blown up so much that Nicki Minaj has found herself in the middle of it.

Last week, the linebacker said he wanted to leave the Dallas Cowboys with a statement that read in part, “I no longer want to be here” and “no longer want to be held to close-door negotiations without my agent present.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who’s known for wanting to control every aspect of the team, spoke on the ongoing issues with Parsons, likening the tough negotiations to those he had with wide receiver Dez Bryant, and Jay-Z in 2015.

Bryant didn’t like his name entering the conversation, tweeting, “JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME. I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SHIT.. ON SOME G SH-T…WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING.”

Then the beef left the sports sphere and Nicki Minaj got involved, by quote-tweeting Bryant’s message with, “How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own.”

Minaj’s involvement seems weird at first, until you remember that Roc Nation Sports represents Parsons and Bryant, and the Queen’s rapper has an ongoing beef with Jay-Z over alleged unpaid debt.

“All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAYZ & THE ALLEGED RACIST. DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO.” Minaj said, but Bryant realized where this was going, so he dropped a video saying he’s a fan of hers and to leave him out of whatever vendetta she has.

Instead, Minaj keeps going, rehashing an old headline where her fans attacked Bryant.

Again, he tried to kill her with kindness, but she brings up an ESPN article that accuses him of assaulting his mother, tweeting “On second thought, don’t beat your mom. Im sure she loved you once.”

That set off Bryant, who tweeted back, “I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a sex offender.. you said we are speaking facts weird hoe.. so come on.”

Minaj responds by making an eight-figure offer for him to square up with her husband, writing, “I’m so happy you brought this up. I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM.”

Bryant —a 6’2” former NFL player, mind you— welcomes the fight and pledges his allegiance to Roc Nation Sports.

“I’ve been lied on my whole career so I’m not trying to hear all of that shit..I thought we was speaking facts,” he tweeted. “I don’t play all of that funny shit… go get that 10 million in cash.. I’ll stomp that n-gga out right in front of you.. and it’s ROC for life b-tch.”

See how social media is reacting to the bizarre war of words below.

