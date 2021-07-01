HomeFeature Story

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie

Posted July 1, 2021

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Biz Markie

Source: David Corio / Getty


Biz Markie is a hip-hop legend in his own right.

Crowned the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” in his heyday, his raps were complimented by his intricate beatboxing skills.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Those songs, laying the blueprint for many popular tracks in hip-hop’s golden age and beyond.

We compiled a list of them below. Check it out.

See Also: Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died

See Also: Biz Markie Reveals Incredible 140 lb Weight Loss! [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

1. Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit – Wu-Tang Clan

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

2. So What’Cha Want – Beastie Boys

Sampled Big Daddy Kane’s “Just Rhymin’ With Biz” featuring Biz Markie. 

3. Nas Is Like – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

4. No Vaseline – Ice Cube

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Vapors.” 

5. Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Pickin’ Boogers.” 

6. In Living Color – Heavy D & the Boyz

Sampled Biz Markie’s “This is Something for the Radio.” 

7. What’s Beef – The Notorious B.I.G.

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Biz Is Goin’ Off.” 

8. Best of Me (Part 2) – Mya ft. Jay-Z

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz” 

9. Definition of a Thug – 2Pac

Sampled Roxanne Shante ft. Biz Markie’s “Freestyle Live.” 

10. Best Friend – 50 Cent ft. Olivia

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” 

Latest
10 items
Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop…
 2 days ago
07.02.21
Photos
Close