Omarion Lets His Hair Down, Shows Off Sexy Shoulder-Length Dreads

Posted 13 hours ago

Celebrities Visit Build - March 11, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Omarion and Bow Wow are back in the studio. The duo teased that they’re working on new music, but we can’t get over O’s new do. The king of unbothered let his hair down and debuted sexy shoulder-length dreadlocks that have us swooning. 

Omarion always sported long tresses. Back in his B2K days, his long and neat braids were the obsession of teenage girls. He grew up, cut it off and began growing it back. Shortly before embarking on the Millennium Tour, he debut a dreaded ponytail with shaved sides. The Ice Box artist may have been inspired by his younger brother Oryan’s look, who he enlisted as the DJ for the upcoming Millennium tour.

Check out more hair moments from O, below…

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Vision on 2020 👁

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Cause everyone is not like me. #O35

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Luv you long time. 🦂

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

