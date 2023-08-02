Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Coming out of Harlem, New York, Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock released their debut single “It Takes Two on this day in 1988. When the two came together, their intense energy and catchy beats caught fans’ attention immediately. “It Takes Two” quickly made its way to the top. It was released under Profile Records and reached the top of the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

The production of the record was heavily dependent on a sample from Lyn Colin’s 1972 funk hit “Think (About It)”. Rob Base provided his rapping skills while DJ E-Z Rock’s turntable skills brought an engaging and fresh element to the song. Combining these skills allowed the two to create an upbeat, fun, and danceable song that continues to be a classic today.

Following the success of this single, Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock released their debut album titled under the same name, that same year in 1988. Check out some of the album below:

READ MORE

RIP: DJ E-Z Rock Dies At 46

On This Day: August 2, 1988 Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock Released Their Debut Single It Takes Two was originally published on wtlcfm.com