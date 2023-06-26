Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Run the Jewels quickly gained recognition for its hard-hitting and politically charged lyrics, and the chemistry between Killer Mike and El-P. The album earned widespread praise from critics and listeners alike. It showcased the duo’s skills and their ability to create a cohesive and powerful experience.

One of the standout aspects of the album is its socially conscious and politically charged themes. Killer Mike and El-P tackle issues of racial inequality, police brutality, corruption, and socioeconomic struggles, blending their verses with thought-provoking commentary. They deliver their messages with a combination of intelligence, and raw emotion, earning them a reputation as one of the most politically charged voices in hip-hop.

Run the Jewels is a masterclass in cutting-edge production. El-P’s beats are hard-hitting, often characterized by heavy basslines and distorted synths. The production serves as the perfect backdrop for the duo’s aggressive and intense delivery, creating a sense of urgency and intensity throughout the album.

Listen to some of the album below:

On This Day: June 26th, 2013 Run The Jewels Released Their Debut Album! was originally published on hot1009.com