Oprah, Kanye West Predicted To Be Richest Celebs In Ten Years

Posted August 21, 2020

George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and a laundry list of celebrities are raking in billions and billions, topping the richest celebrities in the last couple of years. 10 years from now, who will be the richest celebrities in the world? Online wagering site Slotsource.com is hedging their bets two new major players to head that this in 2030. The website looked at the Forbes 50 wealthiest celebrities in the world and used data on current and previous earnings to predict future wealth in the next ten years.

Oprah Winfrey led the list with a predicted net worth of $4.2 Billion, followed by Kanye West at a measly $4 billion. Yeezy’s wife, Kim Kardashian, her sister Kylie Jenner and Jay-Z round out the top five. SlotSource.com’s Top Ten below.

1. Oprah Winfrey: $4.2 Billion

2. Kanye West: $4 Billion

3. Kim Kardashian: $2.8 Billion

4. Kylie Jenner: $2.3 Billion

5. Jay-Z: $1.9 Billion

6. James Patterson: $1.8 Billion

7. Rihanna: $1.5 Billion

8. Sean Combs: $1.3 Billion

9. Tiger Woods: $1 Billion

10. Rush Limbaugh: $1 Billion

