Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Oscars night is over, but the looks are still giving. Last night, our favorite Black Hollywood stars walked the champagne carpet at the Academy Awards bringing the glow and glamour we were anticipating.

One of the biggest trends we saw throughout the evening was beautiful white gowns, sheer looks, and neutral palette tones when it came to glam. Florals had a moment at the ceremony as seen on fashion runways around the world. Keep scrolling to see the glam trends we identified on the carpet.

Our Favorite Glam Trends From The 2023 Academy Awards Champagne Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com