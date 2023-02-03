Our Stories: Apple Celebrates Black History Month On Apple TV+

This week (February 1), Apple started its celebration of the rich history of Black storytellers and narratives past and present with a slate of Apple Original Films and series in the Black History Month room. Also, viewers can check out.a library of curated content by award-winning author, educator and dean of the Columbia Journalism School, Jelani Cobb, executive producer of Apple’s ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ docuseries.

An array of Black voices and stories are streaming on on Apple TV+, including the NAACP Image Award-nominated and AAFCA Awards Special Achievement Honoree ‘Emancipation,’ the feature film from Antoine Fuqua that tells the triumphant story of Whipped Peter (Will Smith); season three of NAACP Image Award-winning ‘Truth Be Told,’ in which true crime podcaster Poppy (Octavia Spencer) partners with an unorthodox school principal (Gabrielle Union) to bring media attention to the story of missing young Black girls; and documentaries including the NAACP Image Award-nominated films ‘Sidney’ and ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.’

Below, check out the full list of Apple Original series and films that are now available to global audiences in the Black History Month room on Apple TV+.

