CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Paloma Elsesser Is Rocking The Runway & The Red Carpet With Her Killer Curves

Posted 17 hours ago

Fendi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021

Source: Pietro D’Aprano / Getty


For a while now, there has been an ongoing discussion about the existence of icons and iconic moments in plus-size fashion. While individuals like Comedian Loni Love, feel that there aren’t any plus-size icons, those of us in the thick of all things plus-size, know that this is false. Although representation in the plus-size community differs from that of any other community of women in fashion, big things are happening and curvy girls like Paloma Elsesser are supplying our demand and proving that the plus-size community has icons.

Born in North London, Elsesser grew up in Los Angeles before moving to New York to further her education. While attending college for psychology and literature, and waitressing the now 27-year-old caught the eye of Pat McGrath thanks to her social media presence. These two magical Black girls went on to work together with Paloma serving face as one of the makeup artist muses in the campaign that launched what is now a billion-dollar business.

“A mutual friend connected Pat and me. Funnily, I was on the road with my friend Thebe and I got a call about Pat wanting to shoot and I didn’t even ask any questions. I got on a train that night and came back to NYC for the weekend. It was completely worth it,” she told Teen Vogue in 2016.

 

Since her lucky break into the industry with McGrath, Elsesser has appeared in advertising campaigns for Fenty Beauty, Nike, and ASOS; she has also walked the runways of New York Fashion Week and graced the cover of Vogue Arabia and British Vogue. Paloma is currently represented by IMG Models. Even better? Last month, she made history by being the first Black plus-size model to walk for for renowned Italian fashion powerhouse Fendi during Milan Fashion Week

Along with fellow plus-size model Jill Kortleve, Elsesser’s presence on the runway took the audience by surprise, made history and stole the show.

Of course, she was beyond geeked!

“I will save all the prophetic language, for once, as I literally have no words!!! I would simply like to express my gratitude for this monumental moment. thank you to EVERYONE INVOLVED,” she wrote.

 

There is no denying the fact that Paloma is definitely one of the industry’s “it girls” and defies the myths of what someone with her resume should look like. Right now, she is exactly what fashion needs and the plus-size community is here for it! So to celebrate her, here are some of her best looks from the runway, red carpet and beyond:

Paloma Elsesser Is Rocking The Runway & The Red Carpet With Her Killer Curves  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Paris Fashion Week -Alexander McQueen

Paris Fashion Week -Alexander McQueen Source:Getty

2. Whitney Museum Studio Party 2018

Whitney Museum Studio Party 2018 Source:WENN

3. BoF 500 Gala

BoF 500 Gala Source:WENN

4. 2020 Milan Fashion Week – Salvatore Ferragamo

2020 Milan Fashion Week - Salvatore Ferragamo Source:Getty

5. 2019 Savage X Fenty Show

2019 Savage X Fenty Show Source:WENN

6. 2020 New York Fashion Week – Coach 1941

2020 New York Fashion Week - Coach 1941 Source:Getty

7. 2020 New York Fashion Week- Eckhaus Latta

2020 New York Fashion Week- Eckhaus Latta Source:Getty

8. 2020 New York Fashion Week – Street Style

2020 New York Fashion Week - Street Style Source:Getty

9. New York Fashion Week – Coach 1941 Front Row

New York Fashion Week - Coach 1941 Front Row Source:Getty

Hanging with the homies: Jon Batiste, Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Chamley-Watson

10. CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards

CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards Source:Getty

11. The Business Of Fashion Celebrates The #BoF500 2019 –

The Business Of Fashion Celebrates The #BoF500 2019 - Source:Getty

12. Paris Fashion Week – Street Style

Paris Fashion Week - Street Style Source:Getty

13. Savage X Fenty Show

Savage X Fenty Show Source:Getty

14. 2019 New York Fashion Week – Helmut Lang

2019 New York Fashion Week - Helmut Lang Source:Getty

15. 2019 Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld”

2019 Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" Source:Getty

16. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

17. 2019 Fenty Launch – Paris

2019 Fenty Launch - Paris Source:Getty
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close