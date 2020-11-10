Pastor John Gray is once again front and center in the minds of many for stepping out on his marriage, but this time he’s getting some notice for a public apology. The South Carolina preacher posted a public apology to his wife Aventer Gray via Instagram but it may actually be something of a misfire if social media’s reaction is a reflection.

In an Instagram post shared last Friday (Nov. 6), Gray wrote a lengthy apology to Mrs. Gray, explaining why he stepped down from leading the Relentless Church flock.

From IG:

I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole. I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell.

My marriage forced me to face both of me. Flesh versus spirit. It is every man’s battle. Loving God isn’t enough. Preaching Jesus isn’t enough. Face yourself. Get delivered. Or hurt the ones who actually love you the most.

I started intense counseling (personal and for my marriage) in the summer. Scariest thing ever. Most necessary thing ever. I had no one to blame. My life is my responsibility. Admit your wrong. God deserves better.

My wife deserves better.

Gray’s admission has been met with both measurable support and grace but also tremendous ridicule and other such jabs at his character. On Twitter, the shots were largely negative considering the frequency of Gray’s actions. We’ve got those listed down below.

—

Photo: Getty

Pastor John Gray Apologizes AGAIN To His Wife For Having A Wayward Wee-Wee was originally published on hiphopwired.com