Pearly Whites Bih: Plies Shows Off Teeth After Retiring His Grill, Kool-Aid Smile Twitter Approves

Plies is showing off his new pearly whites. The Florida rapper took to social media to reveal he got rid of his grills and is now sporting an envy-inducing Kool-Aid smile.
According to Plies, he did it for his mama.
“I Just Showed My Mom My New Smile. She Hugged Me Started Crying & Said ‘I Finally Got My Baby Back,” was Plies’ caption of a selfie of him and his new chompers.
He added, “One Of The Proudest Days Of My Life. 2021 I’m Might Just Turn Into A Full Time Brand Ambassador With This New SmileGrimacing face No Coochie Gettin Ate With These Tooth Face with tears of joy (Ladies) How Did I Do?”
I Just Showed My Mom My New Smile. She Hugged Me Started Crying & Said “I Finally Got My Baby Back”. One Of The Proudest Days Of My Life. 2021 I’m Might Just Turn Into A Full Time Brand Ambassador With This New Smile😬 No Coochie Gettin Ate With These 🦷 😂 (Ladies) How Did I Do? pic.twitter.com/tPRXXpS8Nq
— Plies (@plies) January 15, 2021
We’re not sure what eating coochie has to do with teeth, or veneers (that Hip-Hop crew is growing), but hey, do you playa.
If you’re at all familiar with Plies, then you’re already aware that he’s quite prolific on social media. So Twitter has been coming in deep with praise for the rapper’s new look, along with a whole lot of thirstiness. And let’s not forget the Plies looks like Kirk Franklin delegation, too.
Peep some of the more profound reactions below.
Plies is the only man I’ve seen that is more handsome without the grill/gold TO ME. https://t.co/OIfNx5DTmi
— Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) January 15, 2021
Looks like @GotDamnZo pic.twitter.com/DH7wRRehZ0— Peaches (@Peachesbaby) January 15, 2021
Plies with gold teeth: “Pwussy”— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 15, 2021
Plies with veneers: “Coochie”
My homie said Plies looks like Zoie and I can’t unsee it 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G8iZ2EzCXV— Child of God 🙌🏾 (@Saint_Kia) January 15, 2021
Plies really trynna be Chip Skylark pic.twitter.com/2X7xnW7OEo— sleaze⛄️ (@itbesleazy) January 15, 2021
No coochie gettin ate?! pic.twitter.com/yXUcfdz1mP— Deyoncè 1️⃣1️⃣💓0️⃣4️⃣♏️ (@msdeonlaglecia) January 15, 2021
Plies always looked good to me but now that he removed those golds..... 😩🥴 pic.twitter.com/Jqj55kMAx3— BELLINI BLU PETTY💙🍸 (@jaleeldukes) January 15, 2021
plies got them new teeth now watch he be a political commentator for next presidential election— Thirty Jesus Pieces (@IsiahaSaid) January 15, 2021
Plies new teeth look like Robogadget and I cannot stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/rvK9YPs19h— ‼️We’re Still In a Petition 😷 (@ThePhatcyde) January 15, 2021
Nigga said... pic.twitter.com/sAzP0fTSrq— DreTakeOver (@DreTakeOver1) January 15, 2021
Scariest Part Of Trump Presidency He Showed Pushing Racism,Pathological Lies,Conspiracy Theories,Division & Hate Exactly Works. The 🌎 Seen The Ugliest Part Of America & 73Million People Got On Board. U Best Believe Its Someone Waiting In The Wings 2 Re-Try The Trump Playbook.— Plies (@plies) January 14, 2021
now he really looks like Kirk Franklin 😭 https://t.co/PVrphLbivu— bri (@bigshitxtalker) January 15, 2021
That boi went full Kirk Franklin on em https://t.co/uFlKbAsn1A— F® (@fauxfresh) January 15, 2021