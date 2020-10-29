Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace to Starbucks to MOVE, And More

Tension with police in Philadelphia has been at a boiling point since two of its officers shot a Black man in a preventable killing captured on video earlier this week. It was the latest installment in a veritable timeline of terror perpetrated by the Philadelphia Police Department, which has a substantial history of brutality, corruption and overall malfeasance.

Walter Wallace Jr. was reportedly suffering from a mental health episode when police responded with lethal force instead of trying to make sure the 20-year-old father got the help he needed on that fateful Monday afternoon. The Philadelphia Inquirer later reported that the police were well aware that Wallace suffered from mental illness since officers had been called to his home multiple times, including two different times on Monday before the third time resulted in the controversial shooting death that critics say was easily preventable. Video footage of the shooting showed that Wallace, who had a knife in his hand when he was shot, did not appear to be close enough to the officers to pose a mortal threat when they fired at least 12 shots at him.

#BlackLivesMatter: Walter Wallace Jr., 27, a twin, father, and son, was shot 10 times by police in front of his mom who was trying to deescalate the situation in Philly. These officers must be held accountable and this unjust system must be radically transformed. pic.twitter.com/o6zS0RZVRt — COMMON (@common) October 27, 2020

As if that wasn’t ba enough, coverage of the fallout and subsequent citywide protests revealed Wednesday that a group of Philadelphia police officers encountered an SUV in the hours after Wallace was shot in an instance of suspected police brutality.

“Baton-wielding officers swarming the vehicle, smashing its windows, yanking its driver and a passenger from the car, throwing them to the ground, and then pulling a toddler from the backseat,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday about the incident that was also recorded on video by a bystander. It was only after the report was published that the Philadelphia Police Department announced it was launching an investigation into the incident with the SUV. However, the department stopped short of providing missing context for the police violence that put a toddler’s life in jeopardy. According to the Inquirer, cops refused to say “what prompted the attack on the vehicle, the identity of the driver, if charges were filed, and what happened to the child.”

While the above two instances of Philadelphia police terror are recent and seemingly not connected to one another, they are far from isolated incidents and fall right in one with what has seemingly become a tradition on the City of Brotherly Love’s police force. And it’s not just brutality and corruption, either, as racial profiling has proven all but impossible to stop in Philadelphia, too.

To be sure, there are “bad apples” everywhere, as the news cycle during this unfortunate calendar year has repeatedly confirmed. But the killing of Wallace has further exposed the Philadelphia Police Department as seemingly being on a brutal and corrupt par with the notorious likes of the departments in New York City and Los Angeles despite the ongoing calls for police reform amid nationwide protests against brutality and racism.

Keep reading to find a reverse chronological ordered timeline of terror launched by officers working for the Philadelphia Police Department.

Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace to Starbucks to MOVE, And More was originally published on newsone.com