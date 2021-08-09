Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

, a prolific producer who helped create some of Bad Boy Records’ biggest hits in the 1990s and beyond as a member of the Hitmen , has reportedly died. On Monday (August 9), the news went wide and fans on Twitter are expressing sorrow, shock, and sadness for the Washington, D.C. area hitmaker.

Engineer Young Guru broke the news via Instagram on Monday (August 9) via a moving tribute and a photo of the two friends and longtime colleagues.

From Young Guru’s IG:

There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!

Some of Thompson’s notable productions were made as a member of the Hitmen squad alongside Stevie J, Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence, Rashad Smith, Carlos “Six July” Broady, and many more. Thompson has produced hits for The Notorious B.I.G., Usher, Faith Evans, Mya, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, and many more.

We’ve got reactions from fans and friends via Twitter listed out below.

There is a Producer Mix active on TIDAL right now. Go get blessed by the sounds.

tidal.com/browse/mix/00647dd6bc5ba99d4d73901bd47d1a

Rest powerfully in peace to Chucky Thompson.

—

Photo: Getty

Producer Chucky Thompson Of Bad Boy’s Hitmen Fame Has Reportedly Died was originally published on hiphopwired.com