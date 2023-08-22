Puff, Puff, Preggo? 10 Hard Facts About Smoking While Pregnant

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For some reason, one that will either leave you feeling perplexed or proud depending on the person, Chrisean Rock is one of the most viral people on the Internet due to her general IDGAF attitude about everything and a highly-publicized on-again-off-again tumultuous relationship with equal eyesore, babydaddy and fellow musician Blueface.

Although the two aren’t together at the moment, you can still see them starring together in the previously-recorded second season of their joint Zeus reality series, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love. In a recent episode however, the 23-year-old mommy-to-be — oh yeah, she’s also pregnant! — caused more controversy than she probably bargained for when cameras caught her smoking marijuana during her second trimester.

We’ll save Chrisean calling the unborn child a “bitch” for another day, but the idea of her “puffing while preggo” definitely felt like a topic worth exploring. The concept is far from new to be completely honest, being equally studied and debated by medical experts for decades now. You have the side that sees no problem with it, and actually believes smoking during pregnancy helps with the overall anxiety as a woman’s body prepares to deliver a child. On the other side of the spectrum, there are countless tales of marijuana having an adverse effect on the unborn child that can result in learning disabilities and even physical deformities like cleft lip.

We thought it was only right to lay down some hard facts about the myths, risks and general understanding when it comes to sparking a blunt with a baby on board. Even if Chrisean herself doesn’t see this, hopefully those looking at her as an example to do the same will stumble on this need-to-know info for expecting weed-smokers.

Keep scrolling to see 10 facts on the topic of puffing while pregnant, and let us know which side of this smoking spectrum you land on by engaging with us on social media:



