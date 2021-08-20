Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

(August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has – and still is – used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world.

This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives.

With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and “The Fly Jock” himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner was originally published on wzakcleveland.com