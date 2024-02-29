Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Future History Makers 2024

Last night Radio-One Cleveland hosted its annual Future History Makers Awards ceremony!

It was a night filled with great energy, good food, and equally good tequila. Five winners from the Cleveland area were honored as this year’s Future History Makers. They accepted their awards in front of family, friends, and many prestigious colleagues.

The private event was held at Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar in Downtown Cleveland. It was hosted by WZAK’s Sam Sylk and Z1079’s Micah Dixon, with Z’s legendary DJ Corey Grand on the music.

The five honorees included:

Community Change Maker Award – Mayor Annette Blackwell

Black Health Professional of the Year Award – Frances Mills

Black Business Professional of the Year Award – Senayt Fekadu

Black Media Excellence Award – Wayne Dawson

Black Educator Professional of the Year Award – Donald Jolly

Mariama Whyte kicked the night off with a powerful rendition of the Black National Anthem. Sam and Micah then brought out each winner, with video presentations from the honoree’s family and friends offering context to their strength and endurance.

The elegant presentation allowed the noteworthy winners to properly receive their well-deserved flowers.

Eddie Harrell Jr., Radio-One Cleveland’s General Manager, was also in attendance. He spoke kind words to all of the Future History Maker award winners just before the night came to an end.

In a world where our true leaders aren’t always properly acknowledged, Radio-One did its best to let them know how deserving they are.

The honorees were also reminded of just how much they’re needed.

Check out a video recap and photos from the 2024 Future History Makers Awards below!

Radio-One Cleveland Honors 2024 Future History Makers was originally published on wzakcleveland.com