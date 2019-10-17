We’re mourning the sudden loss of Congressman Elijah Cummings along with Baltimore and the rest of the nation. Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes called in to the Larry Young Morning Show to offer her condolences.

See Also: Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings Dead At 68

See Also: President Trump Tweets About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death

Scroll through for additional reactions from city and state leaders as well as local institutions and Baltimoreans.

Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes Speaks on Rep. Cummings’ Death was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com