Recreate These Dramatic Hair Moments From The 2022 Met Gala

We prepped Cardi B’s hair using TRESemmé Beauty-Full Strength Shampoo ($4.99) and Conditioner ($4.99) to create fuller-looking, stronger hair.

I then spritzed TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist ($5.99) from roots to ends for added bounce and flexibility. It also helps impart strength, anti-static, light hold and heat protection, and provide the perfect pre-blow dry step.

Next, I rough blow dried her hair using the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer professional edition ($449.99).

After blow drying, I used the Dyson Corrale™ straightener ($499.99) to smooth everything out and create spiral curls throughout the hair, setting each curl with TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray ($5.99) to create hold while not sacrificing volume.

Once the hair was set, I applied a touch of TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Serum ($5.99) throughout for added shine.