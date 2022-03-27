Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

The 2022 Oscars red carpet is officially wrapped and we’re seeing red because red was the trend of the night. The culmination of award season brought some good…and lackluster fashion moments. From Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Debose — who took home the statuette for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ — our favorite fashion hittas took risks in pantsuits and two-pieces.
Serena Williams flowed in Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden. Tiffany Haddish looked like a mermaid in custom Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Wayman + Micah. And Megan Thee Stallion looked like a goddess in Gurav Gupta. Jada Pinkett-Smith served in an emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
1. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross brought the red to the red carpet wearing a strapless Carolina Herrera gown.
2. Rosie PerezSource:Getty
Red seemed to be the color of the evening, actress Rosie Perez hit the carpet in a vibrant red gown with a dramatic scarf by Christian Siriano and jewels by Dena Kemp.
3. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash looked like a pretty pink petal in this perfect spring gown by Monsoori with thigh-high split and ruffle detail around the bodice.
4. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
E! host Laverne Cox looked radiant in a black asymmetrical strapless gown by August Getty Atelier with Dena Kemp jewelry; styled Christina Joy Pacelli.
5. Regina HallSource:Getty
Regina Hall brought the melanin in a flowy, nude Vera Wang gown; styled by Alison Edmond
6. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o looked like the Oscars statue in a gold Prada gown with petal and fringe details; styled by Micaela Erlanger.
7. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
West Side Story breakout star Ariana DeBose brought an untraditional look to the red carpet, this year, keeping the red hot trend going. Instead of a gown, she wore a custom pantsuit with a cape by Valentino Haute Couture
8. Jada Pinkett-SmithSource:Getty
Jada Pinket-Smith is glowing in this emerald green gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.
9. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams looks radiant in a flirty custom white Elie Saab gown
10. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya, ladies, and gentlemen! This fashion icon never misses. The ‘Dune’ actress is wearing Valentino; styled by Law Roach.
11. Halle Bailey and Chloe BaileySource:Getty
The R&B duo Chloe x Halle graced the red carpet giving of the 94th Annual Academy Awards looking as gorgeous as ever! For the festive evening, Halle opted for a stunning cutout, turquoise Roberto Cavalli gown while sister Chloe opted for an all-black ensemble with a waist-high slit that showed off her toned legs and things.
12. Aunjanue EllisSource:Getty
Actress Aunjanue Ellis looked stunning in this custom orange Versace gown that was truly fit for a queen.
13. Jill ScottSource:Getty
Jill Scott attends looked radiant in this all-black ensemble.
14. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish opted for this custom, green Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured a long train that trailed behind her as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the elegant evening.
15. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams was glowing in this pink and black Gucci gown. She paired the look with black lace gloves and black, strappy heels and looked radiant in her blunt, blonde bob ahead of the annual affair.
16. Zoë KravitzSource:Getty
Zoë Kravitz gave us this timeless Saint Laurent look on the Oscars red carpet.
17. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion is a goddess in Gurav Gupta.
18. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo took a fashion risk that paid off, wearing a black jacket and floor-length Louis Vuitton skirt on the carpet.