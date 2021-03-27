Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We may be in our first virtual award season but not even a pandemic could stop our favorite Black Hollywood staples from stepping out to celebrate Black excellence at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP Image Awards are for us, by us making it the most important award show of them all! The annual celebratory event highlights the best in Black and we love to see it.

Anthony Anderson returned for another year as host setting the standard for the illustrious evening donning a metallic dinner jacket and black blow tie.

From “One Night In Miami” director Regina King’s caped Oscar De La Renta dress with sweeping train to Marsai Martin in C Siriano, keep scrolling to see the night’s most memorable looks.

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 52nd NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com