Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Brings The Fashion At The 93rd Academy Awards

Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us and as dubbed by E! host, it’s the return of the red carpet – a version of it at least.

The culmination of award season all leads up to the tonight, the 93rd Academy Awards, which are currently broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in California.

Whereas other award show red carpets have been filmed virtually this year, the Oscars’s red carpet show is a socially-distanced version of the traditional extravaganza with our favorite entertainers serving fashion looks in one place.

White is a trend on the carpet tonight with Viola Davis, Tiara Thomas and Diane Warren donning white looks. The men continued to show out, wearing fine suits and accessories.

Keeps scrolling to see Oscars red carpet looks.

