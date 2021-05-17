Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last night, the stars gathered for the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The show, which honors the best in television and film, was full of fun, colorful fashion choices. These celebrities took the term, “go big or go home” to another level with their bright, vibrant colors and summer-inspired outfits.

Comedian and host of the awards show Leslie Jones gave us a range of fashionable looks that were fun, chic, and spoke to her alluring personality. From her red carpet look, to her various ensembles during the show, Les Dogg showed us that she plays no games when it comes to playing dress up.

If you missed all the sultry fashion choices at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, then you’ll want to continue reading this post. For your viewing pleasure, we’ve compiled some of the best looks to hit the carpet.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here Are The Best Looks From The MTV Movie And TV Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com