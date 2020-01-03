RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is celebrating 31 years. The annual event celebrates international films and all the parties involved who create them from directors to actresses and more. While smaller than the Golden Globe Awards, this event kicks off award season every year. This year, the occasion brought out a bevy of stars including Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and more. These celebs stunned on the red carpet with jewel colored dresses, floral prints, and suited style.

We rounded up their red carpet looks and sweet behind the scenes moments you might have missed. Keep on clicking to see what everyone wore, what award they won, and more!

