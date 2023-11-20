Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 Soul Train Awards

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Our good siswas outside this weekend. After announcing her role as host of the, the beloved entertainer and personality hit the 2023 Soul Train Awards red carpet debuting a bomb blonde look in a leather little black dress by Versace.

In a promo clip on social media, Keke rejoined about the hosting honor. “BET asked your girl to host this year’s Soul Train Awards. And you know it’s about to be lit, grown, sexy, and real cute or whatever.” She continued, “Unlike any other because I’m doing it my way. And I’m doing it from my fabulous big ole house in the Hollywood Hills. So while the guest list is exclusive, I’m letting the cameras in to help me celebrate the most soulful party of the year.”

The announcement came with instructions. “Get your Keke-tinis ready and turn up with me on Sunday.”

2023 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

Keke wasn’t the only celeb slaying on the carpet. Janelle Monae, who was honored with the Spirit Of Soul award, showed out in a color patchwork gown by Christopher John Rogers. Tamar Braxton served in a long black gown with a train. Muni Long looked like a goddess in a draped Tukie gown. And the men also represented. From Nick Cannon to T-Pain, and Ray J, the fellas showed up in their best suits Pain also received the Legend award.

In other Keke Palmers news, her personal life was recently thrust into the headlines after she filed for temporary sole custody of her son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. Keke’s request was made public, revealing the actress and stylista had been suffering physical abuse at the hands of her child’s father Darius Jackson. Despite all the drama going on in her life, Keke isn’t missing a beat, hosting the 2023 Soul Train Awards.

The 2023 Soul Train Awards airs November 26 at 8pm on BET.

