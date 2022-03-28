After the show is the afterparty. The who’s who of Black Hollywood were in attendance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which has become the go-to party after the Oscars (if you aren’t invited to Jay Z and Beyonce’s soiree, of course). After some lackluster fashions at the Oscars, the ladies packed the heat for Vanity Fair’s annual event, hitting the red carpet in sexier more fun looks than what they wore to the awards ceremony. All of which is why we look forward to the afterparties because they allow faces who weren’t at the show, to step out and slay.
Keep scrolling for the best looks at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
2. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
3. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Serena Williams attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
4. Zoë KravitzSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
5. ZendayaSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Zendaya attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
6. Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Tessa Thompson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
7. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Winnie Harlow attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
8. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Venus Williams attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
9. CiaraSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Ciara attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
10. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Chrissy Teigen attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
11. Rita OraSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Rita Ora attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
12. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
13. NormaniSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Normani attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
14. Lori HarveySource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
25. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
26. Kim KardashianSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.