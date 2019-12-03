The 2019 Fashion Awards is an annual celebration held by The British Fashion Council. The event brings out the best in fashion and entertainment for a night of celebration in the fashion industry. This year, Robyn Rihanna Fenty received the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand, which just launched in May! The occasion brought out some of our favorite Black models including Halima Aden, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more. Stars like Janet Jackson were also in attendance. Keep clicking to check out our favorite looks from the red carpet.
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell gives us a soft glam on the red carpet.
2. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty
In Alexander McQueen.
3. RIHANNASource:Getty
Rihanna sports cornrows on the red carpet.
4. RIHANNASource:Getty
In custom Fenty.
5. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty
Model Winnie Harlow serves a shoulder length bob.
6. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty
In Vivienne Westwood.
7. JOAN SMALLSSource:Getty
Model Joan Smalls give up a half up, half down style. We love the braids into the top knot.
8. JOAN SMALLSSource:Getty
In Stella McCartney.
9. JOURDAN DUNNSource:Getty
Jourdan Dunn serves an rusty red lip on the red carpet.
10. JOURDAN DUNNSource:Getty
In Vivienne Westwood.
11. JANET JACKSONSource:Getty
Janet Jackson skipped the red carpet but served us some kinky curly hair on stage at the 2019 Fashion Awards.
12. JANET JACKSONSource:Getty
Muva Janet Jackson wears all black on stage.
13. HALIMA ADENSource:Getty
Model Halima Aden looks angelic in this blush look.
14. IMAAN HAMMAMSource:Getty
Model Imaan Hammam serving a braided style on the red carpet.
15. IMAAN HAMMAMSource:Getty
Serving sexy menswear vibes.
16. ADUT AKECHSource:Getty
Model Adut Akech is all smiles as she won the Model of the Year Award.
17. ADUT AKECHSource:Getty
In Valentino.