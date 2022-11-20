Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Thered carpet certainly gave us our fashion fix this week and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that left us swooning. The annual award show took place in Los Angeles over the weekend and the best of the best did not come to play!

Our favorite artists were on the scene for what shaped up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. And with Wayne Brady hosting this year’s event, anything goes. From the fashion queen Tinashe to our body goals Ari Lennox and everything in between, the girls were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown.

