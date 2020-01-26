CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keyes hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet.

Take a look at all this slayage:

***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night. 

1. Lauren London

Lauren London Source:Getty

2. Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s grand mother Margaret Bouffe

Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle's grand mother Margaret Bouffe Source:Getty

3. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:WENN

4. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:WENN

5. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

6. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

Let’s peep her perfectly beat face up close.

7. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

This white mink wrap is giving us life!

8. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

9. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

10. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

11. Jo’zzy

Jo'zzy Source:Getty

12. Aymée Nuviola

Aymée Nuviola Source:WENN

13. Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun Source:Getty

14. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

15. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

18. Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding Source:Getty

19. Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding Source:Getty

20. Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding Source:Getty

21. Dreezy

Dreezy Source:Getty

22. Dreezy

Dreezy Source:Getty

23. Yola

Yola Source:WENN

Best New Artist nominee, Yola, is definitely pretty in pink.

24. Guapdad 4000

Guapdad 4000 Source:Getty

A du-rag with a train…this is a first!

25. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

26. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

Lil Nas X

27. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

28. Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard Source:Getty

29. Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard Source:Getty

30. Rick Ross

Rick Ross Source:Getty

31. Rick Ross

Rick Ross Source:Getty

32. FKA twigs

FKA twigs Source:Getty

33. FKA twigs

FKA twigs Source:Getty

34. FKA twigs

FKA twigs Source:Getty

35. Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator Source:Getty

36. Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator Source:Getty

37. Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson Source:Getty

38. Common

Common Source:Getty

39. Common

Common Source:Getty

40. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

41. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

42. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

43. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

44. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:Getty

45. John Legend

John Legend Source:Getty

46. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:Getty

47. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:Getty
