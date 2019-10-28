RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Governors Awards Was A Red Carpet Of Jewel Tone Perfection

The Governors Awards occurred in New York City is held annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They present awards to individuals in the entertainment industry for achievement in film. The awards has been going on since 2009. The three awards are the Academy Honorary Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The event brought out some of the best in Black Hollywood who showed up in style wearing beautiful jewel tone dresses. Keep on clicking to see our stars shining on the red carpet.
1. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
Go from green! We love how Cynthia Erivo committed to being monochrome head to toe, literally!
2. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
In Valentino.
3. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:Getty
Color eyeliner is a great way to create a bold eye.
4. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:Getty
In Givenchy Spring/Summer 2020.
5. KEKE PALMERSource:Getty
Purple eyeshadow is a great look for a bold eye if you still want to keep it slightly demure.
6. KEKE PALMERSource:Getty
In Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2019.
7. JENNIFER LOPEZSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez looked elegant with a braided updo.
8. JENNIFER LOPEZSource:Getty
In Reem Acra Spring/Summer 2020.
9. GUGU MBATHA RAWSource:Getty
This sleek center park looks great on Gugu Mbatha Raw.
10. GUGU MBATHA RAWSource:Getty
In Erdem Resort 2020.