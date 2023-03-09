HomeArts & Entertainment

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty


It’s time for us to get our fashion fix once again but this time, from this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event. The annual event once again brought out the best of Black women in Hollywood and it’s safe to say that the Black excellence was on full display because many of our favorite ladies showed up and showed out in their very best looks.

From our style queen Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Sheryl Lee Ralph and everyone in between, the girls were no strangers to showing off their hottest looks for one of the biggest events of the year for Black Hollywood. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown from this year’s star studded Black Women in Hollywood Event.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts Source:Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts looked stunning in this red power suit with black detailing and a slicked back ponytail. 

2. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

Storm Reid was everything in this Simkhai leather look. 

3. Megan Good

Megan Good Source:Getty

Megan Good looked gorgeous in this teal, cut out Manuri gown. 

4. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson looked like a dream in this Greta Constantine look. 

5. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the show in this vibrant Adreain Guillory gown. 

Close