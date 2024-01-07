Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 81st Golden Globes

We are well into the first week of January, and for many celebrities, that means one thing: The Golden Globes.
The annual awards show is the first major event of the season, bringing out the world’s top stars wearing their top fashions. Big names such as Fantasia Barrino, Lenny Kravitz, Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Danielle Brooks, Oprah, America Ferrara, and Quinta Brunson attended.
With celebrities vying for additional awards and distinctions throughout the coming year, getting noticed at the Globes is key. So, the Golden Globes red carpet is a place to stand out, often a fashion lover’s dream.
Trends From The 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet
While celebrities took every opportunity to show their individuality and personal style, we did see common colors, fabrics, and cuts. We discovered fashion formulas for tonight’s slays.
Traditional formalwear colors like black, cream, ivory, and silver found their way to the show’s carpet. Lenny Kravitz, Angela Bassett, Quinta, Brunson, Glenn Close, Cedric The Entertainer, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Aniston, and Skai Jackson all rocked one of these colors this evening.
Dubbed the “color of the season” by several fashion designers during NYFW in September 2023, red also popped on the Globe carpet. Danielle Brooks, who wore one of our favorite ensembles of the night, ate in a red trumpet-style satin gown. The bold and bright red color looked fabulous against her chocolate skin. Other starlets looking ravishing in red included Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore, and Florence Pugh.
Stars who went “against color rules” include Erika Alexander, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, and Margot Robbie. They wore multicolored, lime green, purple, and pink dresses, respectively. Fabrics featured on big names tonight included satin, sheer lace, sequins, and velvet. Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, and Janelle James – three of tonight’s best dressed – each slayed in velvet gowns we love.
Red Carpet Rundown: What Stars Wore To The 2024 Golden Globes
The best way to see trends from tonight’s carpet is to scroll through pictures, screenshot those you love, and take notes for fashion ideas for the future. See HelloBeautiful’s gallery of top looks below.
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 81st Golden Globes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
There’s something about a custom gown that always turns heads! Fantasia Barrino, who has recently slayed her recent “The Color Purple” tour, does just that in Dolce & Gabbana gown made just for her.
2. Angela BassettSource:Getty
If there is one thing Queen Angela Bassett is going to do, it is to flatter every curve on her body. We can’t get enough of her slinky velvet off-the-shoulder black ruched gown and train.
3. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo was one of the ‘Best Dressed’ men at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. His black tailored suit gave suave and sexy while fitting him to a ‘T.’ We love to see men stepping their fashion game up.
4. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks looks ravishing in red at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Her trumpet-style gown and satin shawl are from celebrity favorite designer Moschino.
5. OprahSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey owns the color purple. That is not up for debate! She slays the Golden Globes carpet in a Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder long-sleeve purple velvet gown.
6. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Wearing gold to The Golden Globes happens nearly every year. We love Issa Rae’s take on this show trend with a bronze goddess-inspired sequin dress from Pamella Roland.
7. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson ate up the girlies in this champagne-colored sequin gown from Balmain. The custom details of sheer paneling and a halter neckline are to-die-for.
8. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Janelle James is absolutely breathtaking at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Give us drama, give us velvet, and give us a high split! 10s across the board, Janelle!
9. Erika AlexanderSource:Getty
Erika Alexander rocked a purple, orange, and red diamond pattern dress on the Golden Globe’s carpet. We love the corset top and trumpet exaggerated bottom created by Cameroon Black woman designer Claude Kameni. By pairing her bold dress with her colorful braids, Erika dressed to be seen.
10. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day gives us a twist on an all-black monochromatic look with design play. From the one-shoulder detailing to the gloves and asymmetrical flowered sheer skirt, Andra redefines “Little Black Dress.”
11. Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Ayo Edebiri gives us the red trend in a Prada tea-length gown with a dramatic sash train. The custom red look oozes sophisticated “Lady in Red” vibes from head to toe.
12. Skai JacksonSource:Getty
Skai Jackson shines like a silver disco ball in her low V-cut gown. The sequin dress fits her like a glove.