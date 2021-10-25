HomeFeature Story

Remembering Freeway’s 21 Yr. Old Daughter, Harmony [PHOTOS]

This was a hard one for Philly. As recently reported, Freeway lost his 21 year old daughter, Harmony, during her battle against cancer. Harmony fought a very strong fight.

She was faced with not being able to walk for the rest of her life, and she overcame that. She continued her fight with a strong spirt and smile on her face, but yesterday, Sunday, October 24th, God called his angel home.

Let’s remember the life of Philly Freeway’s babygirl, Harmony!

RELATED: Freeway Receives a Kidney Transplant

RELATED: Freeway Opens Up About Passing of his Son Jihad Pridgen

