Remembering Tamir Rice: A Legacy Of Photos Six Years After His Murder

Just three days ago (Nov 19) Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who traveled to another community armed with an assault rifle and killed two men during a protest against police brutality, was found not guilty of two murders and wounding another individual.

Six years prior, Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy, was shot down in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio when local police approached him, believing the toy he held was a live firearm.

It goes without saying that situation like this occur far too often. Rice was shot moments upon the arrival of law enforcement, Rittenhouse, roaming the street, walked past police and was absolved of his real-life murders. As the effort toward ending these unfair outcomes continue, it is important to look back at how the nation received, and reacted, to both sides of the coin.

Hard to believe it’s been six years since Tamir Rice was gunned down at the hands of law enforcement. Today, we look back at the legacy his story has left behind as we continue the fight toward social equality.

