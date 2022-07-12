Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcasts Live From Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc’s Centennial Boule

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc’s Centennial Boule in Indianapolis, Indiana to celebrate 100 years. Members from all over coming together from July 12-17 are joining together to celebrate 100 years of impact within the sorority across local, regional, national, and international communities.

Rasheeda S. Liberty, the International Grand Basileus, Miranda MooreMiranda Moore, Southwestern Regional Director, and celebrity member MC Lyte joined the celebration to discuss what the organization meant to them.

See moments from the broadcast celebration down below.

