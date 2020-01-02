Rihanna is a force in the fashion and beauty industry. Our favorite Bajan bad gal is gearing us up for a haute Valentine’s Day with her latest collection for Savage x Fenty. However, in preparation for this collection she tapped her longtime friend, stylist, and fashion designer, Adam Selman.

Selman has worked with Rihanna for seven years now. The collection features cut out bras with heart nipple pasties, zip up panties, leather like sets, and garters with hearts. The promo shots for the collection are SEXY! Keep clicking to learn more about how the first Savage x Fenty designer collab occurred and see some of the sexy models of all sizes and body types featured in the campaign.

Rihanna Brings The Heat With This Haute Shoot For Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com