Saweetie & Justine Skye Headline Samsung & Billboard’s Songs of Summer Concert [Photos]

Samsung wrapped up its Summer of Galaxy monthly event with the help of the Icy Prince$$ and one of R&B’s brightest stars.

We back outside, but safely.

Friday, July 9, at the National Sawdust Music Center in Brooklyn, New York, Samsung Galaxy owners and invited press came out to see chart-topping rapper Saweetie and singer-songwriter Justine Skye close out the Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy event that is powered by Billboard’s by Songs of the Summer Chart who also partnered with Samsung to announce annual Songs of the Summer chart that tracks the top artists of the season.

Those who were blessed with the opportunity to attend, including the press, had to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination to gain entry into the venue.

Guests enjoyed signature cocktails, finger foods while the DJ provided the vibes before artists hit the stage. Kicking things off was Justine Skye, who treated the crowd with an ear-pleasing performance of songs off her Timbaland-produced album Time & Space.

Justine Skye lined up the crowd, and Saweetie backed with her dancers, knocked them down with her signature icy bars, choreography, and stunning beauty as she performed her hits like “My Type,” the Doja Cat assisted track “Best Friend,” and more.

The Summer of Galaxy Event gives Samsung Galaxy owners every reason to flex because they get exclusive deals and perks, like the fact they will be able to see Saweetie and Justine Skye perform during a stream of the event and enjoy one-of-a-kind performances on Billboard.com for free99. To claim their free ticket to the virtual event, all they have to do is open up the Samsung Members app to redeem a complimentary code to view the show beginning July 16.

For non Galaxy phone owners, don’t worry. You can join in on the fun, but it’s only going to cost you $10 to watch Saweetie and Justine Skye do what they do best via Billboard.com.

Even though Summer of Galaxy is coming to a close, there is still time for you to redeem rewards from Billboard, Twitch, UberEats, YouTube Premium, and more just by heading here.

The concert will be available to stream between July 16 to July 19.

You can peep more photos from the night in the gallery below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls/ Sam Balaban/ Photos Courtesy of Samsung and Billboard

