America is officially under new leadership after the historic inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black woman vice president.
Each of them was joined by their respective families as well as a veritable who’s who in American politics, including past presidents — except for Donald Trump, who left D.C. on Wednesday with his tail between his legs and as a sore loser who refused to accept the results of the election.
Trump’s absence from the inauguration did not distract from those who were actually in attendance, including Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, respectively.
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who was part of a large Congressional contingency at the Inauguration, was seen wearing a South Carolina State University baseball cap in what could have been a nod to the outsized involvement of HBCUs for the day.
Not only was the drumline from Howard University — Kamala Harris’ undergrad alma mater — escorting the newly installed vice president during the inauguration’s virtual parade, but there were several other HBCU bands that performed the night before during Tuesday night’s “We Are One” celebration aimed at honoring the Black community and the African Diaspora.
Not to be outdone, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, widely hailed for his heroics during the attempted Capitol coup, was on Wednesday officially rewarded twofold for his remarkable valor.
First, Goodman was selected to escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration. But secondly, Goodman was promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, a position that afforded him the right to escort Harris.
As the country moves on from a failed presidential administration, scroll down to see a sampling of some noteworthy moments in photos from Inauguration Day 2021.
Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris was originally published on newsone.com
1. Kamala Harris is sworn in
A historic moment as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the next vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/wP0AKTCuto— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021
2. The Obamas pose for a selfieSource:Getty
3. Kamala Harris looks on during the inaugurationSource:Getty
4. Former President Barack Obama and former First lady Michele Obama arriveSource:Getty
5. Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd AustinSource:Getty
6. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Getty
7. Rep. Jim ClyburnSource:Getty
8. Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario DawsonSource:Getty
9. The first and second families greet AmericaSource:Getty
(from left) Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and Joe Biden wave.
10. National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrivesSource:Getty
11. Alabama Rep. Terri SewellSource:Getty
12. The Obamas presidingSource:Getty
13. Michelle Obama with a shout outSource:Getty
14. The Second CoupleSource:Getty
Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive.
15. Greeting ObamaSource:Getty
Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff greet former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as they arrive at the inauguration.
16. Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike PenceSource:Getty
17. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration CeremonySource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,arrival,women,politics,government,barack obama,us president,washington dc,ceremony,michelle obama,former,election,democracy,joseph biden,inauguration into office,presidential inauguration,politics and government,capitol building – washington dc
18. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene GoodmanSource:Getty
19. Dubya with the ObamasSource:Getty
20.
Gen. Austin and Gen. Powell pic.twitter.com/QIw1TSY0u5— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 20, 2021
21.
I'm gonna need to know more about Captain Andrea Hall please and thank you pic.twitter.com/Jsvk0hQkv7— Dr. C (@AllisonVCraig) January 20, 2021
22. Presidential fist bumpsSource:Getty
Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates with Joe Biden after being sworn in.