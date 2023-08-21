Sha’Carri Richardson Posts Fastest Time In 100m Heat At 2023 World Athletics Championships

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson was once considered the most electrifying track and field athlete on the planet but suffered the brunt of criticism for testing positive for marijuana back in 2021. Since winning the 2023 U.S. Track and Field Championships in the 100ms, Sha’Carri Richardson showed and proved at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest that she’s back to reclaim that lost momentum.

Starring in her first World Championships meet, Sha’Carri Richardson, 23, joined defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Marie-Josée Ta Lou in advancing in their 100-meter heats on Sunday (August 20). With today’s race, Richardson posted the day’s fastest time of 10.92 seconds, celebrating early before crossing the line in her usual confident fashion. Fraser-Pryce, who some in the sports world consider Richardson’s rival, ran 11.01 in her heat.

In a clip that is starting to go viral, Richardson spoke briefly after her heat and it’s clear that the abrupt fashion that many turned on her after the marijuana violation still rests with her. Richardson was brilliantly candid when asked if she thinks she’s living up to the world’s expectations.

“The world…I’m not worried about the world anymore,” Richardson said, still processing the win and attempting her cool down. “I’ve seen the world be my friend, I’ve seen the world turn one. But at the end of the day, I’ve always been with me. God has always been with me. It’s my time, it’s always been my time.”

Richardson’s next race will be Monday and looks to be the marquee match of the World Championships and a preview of the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

