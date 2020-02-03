Sistas Have Officially Added Travis Kelce To The White Bae List & We’re Here For It

If before yesterday’s, you weren’t sure whowas, you do now.

The 30-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end shined at last night’s game catching six passes for 43 yards and scoring a must-needed touchdown with just six minutes left in the fourth quarter to help his team win their first championship ring in 50 years.

“The dynasty is just starting, baby,’’ Kelce declared in front of a group of reporters, USA Today noted. “It’s just starting. Motivated to do it again, for sure.’’

Here he is celebrating with ESPN:

But let’s be clear, Black women on social media weren’t just noticing his amazing TD or moves on the field. Be clear: This WHITE MAN IN FINE!!! He’s pretty much up there with Jack Kesy, who plays Roller on Claws.

Yes, we understand that Travis has a beautiful girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who is a journalist (and a sista!), and we love them together!

…But, we also aren’t blind. That, and the last time I checked, there’s absolutely no harm in thirsting from afar.

So to celebrate all the white chocolate amazingness that Travis embodies, here are a bunch of sistas officially thirsting on Twitter and putting him on the “White Bae” list for good:

