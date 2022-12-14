Skip Bayless Takes Heated “Personal Shot” At Shannon Sharpe Over Tom Brady Debate, Twitter Erupts

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Several shows are known to get into yelling matches daily. Still, few are as entertaining as Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, where pundit Skip Bayless and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe talk about the hottest topics of the day.

Most recently, Bayless was defending Tom Brady when Sharpe’s personal career accolades got caught in the crossfire. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t had the winning season that the veteran is used to achieving, as they currently sit fourth in the NFC with a 6-7 record. In his most recent game, the Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 7-35 as Brady threw two interceptions.

“This man is still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” says Bayless noting Sharpe’s 2003 retirement.

“Every time I call something into question, you think it means I’m jealous,” Sharpe retorts. “I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum. I’m in the f-king Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls.”

Bayless responds, “So what?” and says that Brady is better than Sharpe.

At one point, Sharpe gets so furious that he takes off his glasses and proceeds to ask Bayless why he felt the need to take personal jabs at him simply because he thinks that Brady’s not having a stellar season.

‘I’ll support him [Brady] over anybody because he’s the greatest player who ever played your game, and it’s by far,” Bayless concludes.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Bayless and Sharpe’s latest heated exchange below.

