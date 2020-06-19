Snapchat Apologizes For Tone Deaf Juneteenth Filter Asking Users To Smile To Break Chains

Snapchat once again proves why it has become the bottom when it comes to social media platforms and probably has no Black employees on staff either.

The once-popular social media tool, thanks to DJ Khaled, had to issue an apology. While the world is finally giving Juneteenth its due, Snapchat decided it would get in on the fun by rolling out an absolutely tone-deaf snap filter. The filter in question that is drawing the ire of users requires them to “smile” to break the chains located behind them in front of a Pan-African flag.

Atlanta-based digital strategist Mark S. Luckie blessed us with a demonstration of the foolishness in a tweet with the caption:

“This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is…um…interesting.”

This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is…um…interesting. Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020

Not feeling Snapchat trying to ruin Juneteenth with its headassery, Twitter users quickly slammed the company, forcing them to apologize. In a statement sent to The Verge, a spokesperson for Snapchat claims a “diverse group” worked on the lens, but a version went live that was not approved through the companies review process.

“We deeply apologize to the members of the Snapchat community who found this Lens offensive. A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the Lens that went live for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved through our review process. We are investigating why this mistake occurred so that we can avoid it in the future.”

Well, Twitter doesn’t believe them one bit.

SnapChat announcing they have zero black employees on Juneteenth is… interesting… https://t.co/ZJ7jvbwsth — Dante – lifelong Liverpool supporter (@gcm85) June 19, 2020

You can see the responses to the tone-deaf Snapchat filter in the gallery below.

