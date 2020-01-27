CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival

Posted 8 hours ago

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


The 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off last Thursday and trust…Black Hollywood flocked to the mountains of Park Slope, Utah to enjoy the newest crop of indie films.

From the dark comedy based on a series of viral tweets Zola to the weave satire horror Bad Hair to the Black romance drama Sylvie’s Love, there are plenty of films that were made by us, for us. That, and stars including Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Kelly Rowland to name a few were front and center, giving us their best snow bunny steez.

Take a look at how our faves kept it warm and trendy:

Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson looks amazing at the premiere of her new film, “Sylvie’s Love.”

2. Tessa Thomson and Nnamdi Asomugha

Tessa Thomson and Nnamdi Asomugha Source:Getty

3. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

The Emmy nominee is bundled up to support her husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s new film.

4. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

5. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

The singer, who makes an appearance in the weave horror satire “Bad Hair” is killing this look!

6. Ashley Blaine and Kelly Rowland

Ashley Blaine and Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

The “Dear White People” star and the Grammy-winning singer all smiles at the “Bad Hair” premiere.

7. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

8. Lena Waithe and Director Justin Simien

Lena Waithe and Director Justin Simien Source:Getty

We see your Ivy Park Lena!

9. Edi Gathegi, Mudbound director Dee Rees, Rosie Perez and Anne Hathaway

Edi Gathegi, Mudbound director Dee Rees, Rosie Perez and Anne Hathaway Source:Getty

10. Winston Duke

Winston Duke Source:Getty

The “Black Panther” star and his thick thighs were warm and ready for Sundance this winter.

11. Michelle Hurd

Michelle Hurd Source:Getty

The “Star Trek: Picard” actress was pretty in peach at the “Bad Hair” premiere.

12. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

13. Taylour Paige & Jesse Williams

Taylour Paige & Jesse Williams Source:WENN

The Grey’s Anatomy star was there to support his girlfriend Taylour Page, who stars int he anticipated drama “Zola.”

14. Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige

Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige Source:Getty

15. A’Ziah King

A'Ziah King Source:WENN

Remember the woman who set Twitter on fire when she told her story about going on a road trip with her white friend that ended in gun shots and mayhem. This is her, and they went and made a film about her, called “Zola.”

16. Tone Bell

Tone Bell Source:Getty

17. A’Ziah King, Colman Domingo, Nichelle Watkins

A'Ziah King, Colman Domingo, Nichelle Watkins Source:WENN

18. Joi McMillon

Joi McMillon Source:WENN

The Oscar-nominated editor for “Moonlight” looks excited to see “Zola.”

19. Directors Radha Blank & Justin Simien

Directors Radha Blank & Justin Simien Source:Getty

20. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

21. Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz Source:Getty

The Star Trek Discovery star is giving us Zaddy vibes for days!

22.

Source:WENN

23. Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard Source:WENN

24. Idris Elba

Idris Elba Source:WENN

25.

Source:WENN

26. Nicole Beharie

Nicole Beharie Source:Getty

The former “Sleepy Hollow” star is back in this anticipated indie gem, “Miss Juneteenth.”

27. Nicole Beharie

Nicole Beharie Source:Getty

28. Kendrick Williams, Alexis Chikaeze, and Nicole Beharie

Kendrick Williams, Alexis Chikaeze, and Nicole Beharie Source:Getty

29. Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Director Channing Godfrey Peoples

Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Director Channing Godfrey Peoples Source:Getty

30. Alexis Chikaeze

Alexis Chikaeze Source:Getty

The co-star of “Miss Juneteenth” is one to watch, y’all!

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close