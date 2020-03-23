When in self quarantine there are only so many things you can do while inside. If you are shopping then consider spending your coins the melanin way.
As the world continues to feverishly wash their hands and try to drown out their worries the economy continues to suffer. With no cure for Coronovirus in sight some Americans across the country are spending their money just on the necessities and some more fortunate individuals are treating themselves to their best life possible while on this paid vacation from work. If you fall into the latter category or just want to indulge in all the sales stemming from the unavoidable cabin fever but want to support Black businesses keep reading.
Luckily, HipHopWired.com has done all the work for you with an extensive collection of fashion and service brands that will help you secure items that will make staying inside much easier and ensure you shop Black.
Photo: McBride Wines
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. MCBRIDE SISTERS WINESSource:MCBRIDE WINES
MCBRIDE SISTERS WINES
https://www.mcbridesisters.com/
Black girl magic captured in a bottle.
2. MOOVN RIDESHARE APPSource:MOOVN
MOOVN RIDESHARE APP
https://www.moovn.com/
A rideshare app for us by us.
3. THE HONEY POT COMPANYSource:THE HONEY POT COMPANY
THE HONEY POT COMPANY
https://thehoneypot.co/
Target’s newest advertising star provides plant based feminine care solutions.
4. Kaleidoscope Hair ProductsSource:Kaleidoscope Hair Products
Kaleidoscope Hair Products
https://iluvcolors.com/
The products work and CEO Jesseca Dupart gives back to small business owners through donations and her popular mentor program.
5. BLACK AND MOBILESource:BLACK AND MOBILE
BLACK AND MOBILE
https://www.blackandmobile.com/
Delivering food from culturally right restaurants in Philadelphia and Detroit.
6. SOUTHERN GENTSSource:SOUTHERN GENTS
SOUTHERN GENTS
https://s-gents.com/
Offering vintage style with a modern twist.
7. UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEYSource:UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY
UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY
https://unclenearest.com/
Nathan “Nearest” Green is the first African-American master distiller and taught Jack Daniel’s a thing or two about the sauce.
8. BROOKLYN CIRCUSSource:BROOKLYN CIRCUS
BROOKLYN CIRCUS
https://thebkcircus.com/
New Yorkers have been getting their collegiate drip from one of Brooklyn’s most cherished retailers for years.
9. CLOTH AND PAPERSource:CLOTH AND PAPER
CLOTH AND PAPER
https://clothandpaper.com/
Luxury office items delivered straight to your door every month.
10. FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUBSource:FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUB
FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUB
https://flamekeepershatclub.com/
Passing the torch of “Good Taste” from one generation to the next.
11. FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMINGSource:FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING
FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING
https://shop.frederickbenjamin.com/
Harlem native Michael James ensures men of color have grooming solutions specifically catered to their skin and hair.