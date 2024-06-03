Summer sandals are receiving a much-needed facelift this season. It’s time to trade in those boring flip-flops for chunky flats that bring you a few inches closer to the sky. With an influx of Y2K trends taking over, platform sandals are taking center stage, boasting comfort and style. From Sunday Brunch to running errands in the mall, these statement-making shoes are a must-have for the season.
Designers went back to the drawing board when they decided to reintroduce chunky summer sandals. They reemerged with sleek, casual shoes, offering versatility that falls between standard flip-flops and open-toe heels. On those days where heels aren’t the vibe and flip flops are too casual, platform sandals are stepping in to elevate your outfit with a little dazzle dazzle.
Knowing how to wear chunky platform sandals depends on your personal style. If you prioritize comfort, you’ll find it easy to integrate the look into your daily wardrobe. Digital creator Derria Underwood opted for oversized jeans, a cropped top, and Roam Foldy Puffy Sandals, which gave her an effortless slay.
On the flip side, if you’re a maximalist, chunky sandals can be the focal point of your ensemble. Either way, adding a pair of platforms to your summertime lineup is essential because comfort and style is always a winning combination. If your shoe closet needs a stylish overhaul, then you’re in luck because these five sandals are sure to add a little pizazz to your wardrobe.
Step Into Summer With These 5 Must-Have Chunky Sandals
1. Kurt Geiger’s Orson Cross Strap SandalSource:Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger’s Orson Cross Strap Sandals will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The sleek leather shoe has a quilted and padded footbed that allows you to walk throughout the day with the utmost comfort. The signature crystal eagle head gives these sandals a polished, luxe look that will have all eyes on your fancy footwear.
2. Nike Air Max IslaSource:NIke
The Nike Air Max Isla sandals prioritize balance and support while offering a chic design that will take your outfit to the next level. Simply put, these sandals were made for walkin’, stylin’, and profilin’.
3. Glamorous’ Cross Strap SlideSource:ASOS
Glamorous’ Cross Strap Slides look and feel like fluffy pillows on your feet. These sandals are so comfortable, you’ll want to find a way to incorporate them into every outfit.
4. Free People’s Rule Breaker Flatform SandalsSource:Free People
If you want to make a statement with your footwear, Free People’s Rule Breaker Flatform Sandals will do the trick. Offered in 17 colors, it may be challenging to pick just one hue that tickles your fancy. According to the reviews, these shoes are bold, comfortable, and easy to walk in.
5. Steve Madden’s Xandra Slingback Platform SandalSource:Nordstrom
Steve Madden’s Xandra Slingback Platforms gave those tacky hiking sandals a much-needed upgrade. The sleek, puff design and the treaded sole make these shoes comfortable and easy to walk in.