Stephen A. Smith Has Time For “Sorry A**” Terrell Owens After Claiming He’s Hating On Max Kellerman

SPN’s workhorse, Stephen A. Smith, had time to clap back at former NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Podcasts are causing drama in the streets. Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with the spicy wideout after Owens doubled down on the X consensus that Smith was a big-time hater of his former ESPN First Take co-host Max Kellerman.

Owens got Smtih’s attention when he quoted an X user’s post sharing a clip of the moment the former 49ers receiver claimed that Kellerman was almost “Blacker than him,” with Smith responding that Owens crossed the line.

Smith let his feelings be known about Ownes in a Saturday morning tweet storm.

Per Smith’s X account:

Now….as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry ass @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling shit you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate ass tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you’ll expose yourself!#REALFACTS

Or…….maybe I’ll just dedicate the entire Stephen A. Smith Show/Podcast on YouTube this Monday to all the things you tried to do behind the scenes — to BROTHERS — over the years while claiming someone is more of a Brother than others. Let me thing about that over the next 24 hours!!!!#SickOfTHIS.#Enough

What Caused All of This?

So, how did we even get here? Well, this all started when Smith visited the Joe Budden Podcast and was asked about his time working with Kellerman.

Kellerman is no longer an employee of ESPN, falling victim to the rounds of massive layoffs at the sports company. Answering the million-dollar question, confirming he and Kellerman don’t speak and that he “didn’t like working with him.”

“I didn’t want to go from No. 1 to No. 2 when Skip [Bayless] left. I wasn’t having that. That s— wasn’t gonna happen.”

He continued, “You weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering ‘Why should we listen to you?’”

Following the release of the clip, plenty of X users called CAP on Smith’s claims that Kellerman was the one hurting the show, and like Owens, believed Smith was just not a fan of being upstaged.

Smith also took time to address his comments from the podcast, claiming that he wishes Kellerman well and that it was nothing personal and the show just needed a change.

“Same question, Same answer for damn-near two years now: Max & I weren’t working in the end. I wanted to win. So I didn’t want that duo. Does mean he’s isn’t smart, talented and that he’s not a good guy. I have nothing against him. I wish him well. Just needed a change. That’s all,” Smith wrote on X.

He continued, “Folks can twist this all they want. I respect the man and wish him no I’ll-will. But my answer has — and will always be the same.”

Well, X users still don’t believe Smtih. You can see their reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Stephen A. Smith Has Time For “Sorry A**” Terrell Owens After Claiming He’s Hating On Max Kellerman was originally published on cassiuslife.com